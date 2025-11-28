Parking and street closures for Joliet’s Light Up the Holidays festivities

Map of street closures for the Joliet Light Up the Holiday parade and festivities on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Map provided by the Joliet Police Department)

The Joliet City Center Partnership Light Up the Holidays festival and parade is taking place in downtown Joliet on Friday.

The Joliet Police Deparatment noted there will be street closures and detours. Plan for traffic delays and a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area during this time, police said.

Joliet police will be on site for traffic control, event security, and police presence.

Parking lot closed:

• Ottawa Street parking deck (top level)

• 302 N. Chicago St. (Will County building)

• Joliet Junior College City Center parking lots

Streets closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m.:

• Joliet Street between Cass Street and Benton Street

• Webster Street between Ottawa Street and Joliet Street

• South bound right lane Ottawa Street from Benton Street to Cass Street

• West bound right lane of Cass Street from Ottawa Street to Joliet Street

Streets closed at 3 p.m. until parade end:

• Crowley Avenue from Ottawa Street to Chicago Street

• Benton Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street

• Webster Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street

• Cass Street from Ottawa Street to Scott Street

• Van Buren Street from Chicago Street to Scott Street

• Jefferson Street from OttawaStreet to Scott Street

• Chicago Street from Jackson Street to Jefferson Street

Handicapped parking/drop-off only:

• Clinton Street from Joliet Street to Chicago Street

NOTE: Entry to the Scott Street parking deck will only be accessible from Scott Street. Cass Street access to the deck will not be permitted.

In accordance with Illinois law, Joliet police will also be operating drone technology at the event to allow for real-time public safety monitoring by a certified drone pilot, police said.

Joliet police request attendees to immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.