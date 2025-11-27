Your guide to Joliet’s Light Up the Holidays festival and parade schedule

Santa rides down Chicago Street at the Joliet Light up the Holidays Parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The 27th annual Light Up the Holidays Festival in downtown Joliet will feature more activities than ever before—all within walking distance.

The festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.

North Pole Christmas Market - 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center, 214 N. Ottawa St.: Start or continue your Christmas shopping with unique gifts for friends and family. There is no entrance fee for this market. Shoppers will also enjoy character photo ops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a performance by the Black Willow Brass Quintet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and free kids’ crafts while supplies last.

There will also be free hot chocolate sponsored by ARKAS restaurant group.

Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride in historic downtown Joliet during the Joliet Light Up the Lights Holiday Festival on Friday, Nov. 28. (Gary Middendorf)

North Pole Park - 1 to 5 p.m. at 203 N. Ottawa St. on the corner of Cass and Joliet streets: Enjoy an artificial ice rink with free rentals, an inflatable gingerbread slide, photo ops and a kiddie Ferris Wheel. A food truck will be available on-site. An ice carving demonstration will start at 1:30 p.m. All activities are free.

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides - 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride in historic downtown Joliet.

Tree Lighting and Fireworks - 5:15 p.m. at the new City Square, 91 N. Chicago St.: Enjoy a performance from the Joliet Central High School choir before a tree-lighting ceremony. Mayor Terry D’Arcy will begin the countdown.

Enjoy a full day of holiday fun at this year’s Light up the Holidays event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in downtown Joliet. (Photo provided by Joliet City Center Partnership)

27th annual Light Up the Holidays Parade - 5:30 p.m. from Chicago Street to Jefferson Street to Scott Street: View professional floats, marching, pipe and drum bands, dancers, Milano’s Bakery and more. This year’s grand marshal is Joliet Slammers co-owner Mike Veeck.

Joliet Public Library - 1 to 5 p.m. in the library’s Youth Services section at 150 N. Ottawa St.: Families can enjoy reindeer games and crafts, with a special holiday singalong with John Condron from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Area Historical Museum - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 204 Ottawa St.: The museum is offering free admission and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Photos with Santa Claus will be available in the main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the little ones from Vilaseca Day Care will perform at 10 a.m.

Bays Tower Meet & Greet with Santa - Immediately following the parade, families are invited to a free meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at the new Bays Tower at 311 N. Ottawa St. Warm up with some hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. Use the Joliet Street entrance.

Joliet Slammers Co-Owner Mike Veeck will serve as grand marshal of the 2025 Joliet Light Up the Holidays parade on Friday, Nov. 28. (Laurie Fanelli)

Richardson’s Bar & Grill’s Daddy Drop-off - 81 N. Chicago St.: Richardson’s is introducing a new tradition designed specifically for fathers to escape the hustle and bustle of the crowds and chaos downtown. Dads can enjoy a much-deserved Spiked Ned Flanders, hot cider or coffee. Kids can sip on virgin versions of signature drinks and a feast of hot foods and holiday drinks.

Nail Inn Academy - 5 to 9 p.m. at 160 N. Chicago St.: The Nail Inn Academy will host spirit guides and Santa vibes at the Santa Mystical Market. Check out permanent jewelry, lotions, potions, crystals and more.

Elves on the Loose - The Joliet City Center Partnership has announced the launch of the first-ever Elves on the Loose scavenger hunt in downtown Joliet. Explore downtown and discover elves hidden in 13 local businesses. The elves will be visible from outside the windows, so participants can join in the fun any time from Nov. 28 through Dec. 26. Download a scavenger hunt form at jolietccp.com/events.

Completed forms must be submitted to the North Pole Mailbox in the City Square or via email to intern@jolietdowntown.com by Dec. 31.

A map of where activities will be held during the Light Up the Holidays festival and parade in downtown Joliet on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Provided by Joliet City Center Partnership)

Parking and Shuttle - Free parking will be available at the Ottawa Street Parking Deck. Handicap parking will be available on the deck and on Clinton Street from Ottawa to Chicago streets. The city shuttle will also be available to transfer people from the lots near Chicago and Jefferson streets to the Renaissance Center/North Pole Park.