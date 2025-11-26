Shaw Local

Craft’d Plainfield hosting stout beer release party

Craft'd Plainfield serves hearty appetizers, burgers, entrees, sandwiches and a slice of chocolate cake that could feed four people.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The 2025 Goose Island - Bourbon County Brand Stout Release Party will be held Friday at Craft’d Plainfield, according to the Craft’d website.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and includes the following on tap:

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Cherries Jubilee Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Chocolate Praline Stout

Craft’d is located at 16031 S. Lincoln Hwy. in Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-782-8832 or visit thecraftdlife.com.

