Craft’d Plainfield hosting stout beer release party

The 2025 Goose Island - Bourbon County Brand Stout Release Party will be held Friday at Craft’d Plainfield, according to the Craft’d website.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and includes the following on tap:

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Cherries Jubilee Stout

• 2025 Bourbon County Brand Chocolate Praline Stout

Craft’d is located at 16031 S. Lincoln Hwy. in Plainfield.

For more information, call 815-782-8832 or visit thecraftdlife.com.