Joliet man arrested for burglaries at local businesses

A Joliet man was arrested in connection with a series of burglaries Thursday morning.

Jalen Davis, 18 of Joliet, has been charged with three counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and obstructing identification, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

At 4:48 p.m. Thursday, Joliet police responded to Dollar Tree in the 2900 block of Colorado Avenue after receiving a burglary report.

After arrival, Joliet police said they noticed a glass door that had been shattered by a brick on the sidewalk near the entrance. Joliet police searched the building and found no one inside.

A store representative also responded to the scene and it was believed that various merchandise items were taken during the burglary.

Then at 6:52 a.m. that same morning, Joliet police responded to Wendy’s in the 2900 block Plainfield Road) for a report of a burglary, police said.

Joliet police learned that when employees arrived to open the restaurant, they saw someone inside the restaurant run to the rear of the building and exit from the rear door. Employees then called 911.

As Joliet police reviewed video surveillance, the footage showed a man – later identified as Davis – enter the building through the drive-thru window. The man damaged cash registers and a safe as well as other office equipment.

While Joliet police investigated the burglaries at Dollar Tree and Wendy’s, they learned a suspicious man wearing a mask was seen at Dunkin’ in the 3000 block of Plainfield Road.

When Joliet police arrived, an officer saw the man at the doors of the business. Joliet police identified the man as Davis, even though David tried giving a false name.

Davis was also identified as the suspect in the earlier burglary to Dollar Tree. Joliet police was placed David into custody without incident.

A search showed Davis possessed numerous tools that Joliet police believe were used in the burglaries. Dunkin’ employees also reported fresh damage to the drive-thru window, which was consistent with an attempted forced entry.

During a subsequent interview, Davis indicated his involvement in the Dollar Tree burglary and acknowledged he entered Wendy’s and also attempted to enter Dunkin.’

Joliet police recovered bags of merchandise taken from Dollar Tree behind the store.

Davis was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further review by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.