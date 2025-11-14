Plans to redevelop former Walmart Supercenter in Plainfield moving forward

The former Walmart Supercenter , located at 12690 Route 59 in Plainfield, closed in early 2023. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans to redevelop the former Walmart Supercenter on Route 59 in Plainfield have moved a step forward.

Real estate investment and brokerage firm Wyn Group recently announced on its Facebook page that it has closed on the 222,892-square-foot building and 28-acre property for about $7.9 million.

The store, located at 12690 Route 59 in Plainfield, closed in early 2023 because it did not meet the company’s financial expectations. It originally opened in August 2004.

A Wyn representative could not be reached for comment. On his Facebook page, Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said plans for the building will be announced soon.

“It will be a great addition to our marketplace,” he wrote in the post.

Argoudelis said that the land is zoned for retail, and it will remain retail.

Woodman’s Food Market has submitted plans to construct a store at the northeast corner of 119th Street and Route 59 in Plainfield. This rendering shows the proposed store. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

In other Route 59 development news, work continues on the Woodman’s grocery store planned at the northeast corner of Route 59 and 119th Street. The project will include a gas station, car wash and oil change center along with four other outlots on about 36 acres.

Plans are for the store to open next year.