Joliet Hands of Hope Thanksgiving food giveaway is Saturday

For information on the Thanksgiving food giveaway, visit the Hands of Hope of Illinois Facebook page, or call 630-886-1553. (Shaw Local News Network/Matthew Apgar)

Hands of Hope, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its Thanksgiving food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at 511 Oakleaf Court in Joliet.

Registration and identification are not required, Hands of Hope Joliet posted on its Facebook page.

“We do not offer delivery. We encourage you to reach out to your neighbors or family members to pick up food for you,” the organization said.

Those planning on picking up food are asked to use Joyce Road to enter the line off of Oakleaf Court.

For information, visit the Hands of Hope of Illinois Facebook page, call 630-886-1553 or sign up for email alerts by sending an email to hopespecialalerts@gmail.com.