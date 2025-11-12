VNA Health gets high ranking, has community clinic in Joliet

The VNA Health Care clinic in Joliet is seen at 1501 W. Jefferson St. in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

VNA Health Care, which has a clinic in Joliet, has announced that its community health centers were recently ranked among the nation’s best.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration ranked VNA among the top 20% nationwide for “overall clinic quality,” according to a news release from the health group.

Aurora-baed VNA operates community health centers in the Chicago suburbs and says it is the largest operator of those centers in the suburbs.

VNA Health Care President and CEO Linnea Windel is seen speaking when the group's newly built Joliet clinic opened in September 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

VNA opened its newly builit clinic at 1501 W. Jefferson St. in 2023 and has been in Joliet since 2015.

The recognition from the Health Services and Resources Administration included awards in seven categories.

“This reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel said in the release. “As we continue to serve more patients each year, we remain focused on providing care that is accessible, affordable, and high quality.”

VNA serves nearly 90,000 patients a year.