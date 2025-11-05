Joliet police lieutenant remains on leave, inspector general investigation ongoing

A Joliet police lieutenant who oversees the department’s narcotics unit remains on administrative leave as part of an ongoing city inspector general investigation.

Lt. Jeremy Harrison has been on leave since July 29 and city officials won’t comment on the investigation because it is still ongoing as of Tuesday.

City officials have not yet revealed the nature of the investigation that is being handled by Joliet Inspector General Stephen DiNolfo.

DiNolfo was previously contracted by the city to perform internal investigations for the police department.

Harrison has been with the Joliet Police Department since 1999 and he has overseen the narcotics unit since January 2019.

Harrison has received at least 30 awards for his work for the police department.

Harrison is also one of four police defendants in a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Nicole Lurry, the widow of Eric Lurry Jr.

In 2020, Eric Lurry Jr., 37, died while in a police custody in what was deemed an accidental drug overdose.

A federal judge ruled last May that a reasonable jury could find that Harrison’s actions and orders to other officers displayed a “deliberate or reckless indifference” to Lurry’s constitutional right to receive prompt medical care.

The Lurry case is scheduled for settlement talks on Dec. 17.

Harrison was also disciplined following a law firm’s investigation of a 2023 incident where he fired a gun at fleeing vehicle driven by a 15-year-old suspect, city records show.

The investigation found there was no evidence that Harrison was acting in self-defense in the shooting.