Joliet names Naperville attorney Stephen DiNolfo as inspector general

The Joliet Municipal Building is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

The city of Joliet on Wednesday announced that it has hired an inspector general, filling a vacancy in the watchdog position that has existed for 16 months.

Stephen H. DiNolfo, an attorney who already has experience in Joliet doing internal investigations at the police department, was named to the job.

DiNolfo is a partner in the Naperville law firm of Ottosen DiNolfo Hasenbalg & Castaldo, Ltd.

DiNolfo has more than three decades of legal experience litigation, labor and employment law, and the representing government, according a city news release.

Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet inspector general investigates allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct within city government.

DiNolfo was selected after a competitive bidding process for the job, City Manager Beth Beatty said in the release.

The city’s inspector general is hired on a contractual basis.

Beatty terminated the contract with previous Inspector General Sean Connolly in January 2024, and the city has not had an inspector general since then.

Sean Connolly, that last inspector general in Joliet, is seen in this file photo. Connolly's contract was terminated in January 2024. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“Stephen DiNolfo’s extensive background in public sector investigations, coupled with his deep understanding of labor law and municipal operations, makes him exceptionally qualified to serve in this vital role,” Beatty said in the release. “We are confident that his leadership, impartiality, and integrity will help strengthen public trust in our city government.”

Dinolfo has also “led investigations within the Joliet Police Department for many years,” according to the release.

Police Chief William Evans was quoted in the release welcoming DiNolfo as the inspector general.

“Our department has worked extensively with Mr. Dinolfo, utilizing him for a variety of sensitive internal investigations,” Evans said. “Steve strikes me as a no-nonsense investigator that is balanced and thorough.”