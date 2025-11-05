Joliet OKs Casa Catrina lease at Union Station

Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine will move into city-owned restaurant space at the historic Union Station in downtown Joliet. (Shaw Media)

The Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine restaurant will open “ASAP,” one of its owners said Tuesday before the Joliet City Council approved a lease for the Union Station space.

The restaurant is moving into the spot last used by MyGrain Brewery with plans to reopen the brewhouse with the former brewmaster.

Joliet officials estimate that Casa Catrina will generate $696,000 for the city over the next five years between rent and local taxes.

Just how soon it opens depends on license approvals, Jose Vazquez, one of the business owners, told the council.

“We expect 60 days at the most,” Vazquez said. “It all depends on how fast we can progress in the licensing.”

Brothers Eduardo (left) and Jose Vazquez, two of the partners in the La Sociedad restaurant group that plans to open Casa Catrina Mexican Heritage Cuisine in Union Station in Joliet, pose for a photo after a City Council meeting on Monday. Nov. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The council voted unanimously for the lease and showed enthusiasm for the city’s new tenant.

“We’re excited to have you in town,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said.

The ownership group includes Joliet resident Angel Zamudio.

“I’m very excited to bring this project to Joliet – my hometown," Zamudio said,

In addition to getting license approvals, the group is working on an agreement to bring back Dan Rosenberg, who was brewmaster at MyGrain.

The owners emphasize that an agreement with Rosenberg is not a done deal but is one they all seem to look forward to.

Dan Rosenberg, brewmaster at the now-closed MyGrain Brewing, seen cleaning tanks at the microbrewery when it opened in 2017,

“So far, the talks with Dan are very positive,” Vazquez said. “Unless something unexpected happens, I feel we have a great relationship already.”

The city lease gives Casa Catrina up to a year to reopen the microbrewery. After that, the city could take back the equipment and the space where the microbrewery is located.

The brewhouse is located in adjacent space that could be sectioned off, city Economic Development Director Paulina Martinez said.

The MyGrain Brewery brewpub closed in August 2023.

The Casa Catrina group will pay $7,000 a month in the first year of a five-year lease. Monthly rent would go up by 5% a year, and the lease includes the option for two five-year renewals.

The restaurant would pay $464,000 in rent for the first five years, city officials said. City taxes are expected to generate another $232,000.

Casa Catrina will pay all utilities and property taxes on the space.