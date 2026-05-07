Illinois National Guard member charged in Will County with official misconduct

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

An Illinois National Guard staff sergeant has been charged in Will County with official misconduct by looking up someone’s license plate in 2024 for no “official purpose.”

The charges were filed Tuesday against Jonathan E. Gonzalez Constancia, 36, of South Elgin, following an investigation by the Plainfield Police Department.

The charges alleged Constancia ran an inquiry of another person’s license plate “for no official purpose.”

The investigation began May 28, 2024, when officers at the Plainfield Police Department responded to a “complaint of harassment through electronic communication,” said Plainfield Police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

The person who made the complaint said they received a “friend request through a social media application and accepted it,” Novak said.

Constancia was identified as the friend requestor and he allegedly “sent an unsolicited and inappropriate video,” he said.

Costancia allegedly sent a Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, or LEADS, inquiry response pertaining to the person’s vehicle registration, Novak said.

The person who made the complaint did not know the identity of the friend requestor, he said.

Following a “lengthy investigation,” a Plainfield police detective obtained information and documentation through “several investigative techniques,” which identified Constancia as the person “responsible for sending the inappropriate video and the LEADS inquiry image,” Novak said.

Novak said it was also determined that Constancia was a drug enforcement contractor and National Guard intelligence analyst.

“By conducting a LEADS inquiry for a non-law-enforcement purpose—an act he knew to be prohibited—and doing so for personal advantage, Jonathan exceeded his lawful authority and thereby committed official misconduct,” Novak said.

There was no prior relationship between Constancia and the person making the complaint, Novak said.

Constancia is a staff sergeant with the Illinois National Guard and he enlisted in 2009, according to Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, public affairs director for the Illinois National Guard.

Constancia does not work for the Drug Enforcement Administration but he’s a member of the Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, which is a partnership between the Illinois National Guard and the DEA, according to Luis Agostini, spokesman for the DEA’s Chicago field office.