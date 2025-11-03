Will County Pets of the Week: Nov. 3, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Jeffrey is 6-month-old heart-winning hound mix that came to NAWS from a local animal control. Jeffrey is a classic happy puppy – playful, silly and always ready to make people laugh. He loves kids, gets along well with other dogs and even does well with cats. Jeffrey’s full of energy but also has a sweet and snuggly side. Jeffrey needs a family who will love him and play with him. To meet Jeffrey, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

One-year-old Bruno Mars was found as a friendly stray and brought inside to safety. He is sweet and majestic, gives hugs, and snuggles his head into his foster mom when she picks him up. Bruno lives in a foster home with children and does well with them. He is FIV-positive and needs to be the only cat in a home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet Bruno Mars, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Otis is a sweet 6-year-old, 90-pound pittie mix that loves every person he meets. He has mobility issues in his back legs that cause him to limp. His veterinarian believes these issues are due to previous leg injuries that were not treated and healed poorly. Otis takes Gabapentin and Cosequin to help with pain and will likely remain on these medications in the long term. He needs a forever home that will pamper him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Five-year-old Rusty is sweet and full of antics. He needs a family who can keep up him with while keeping him occupied and entertained. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Blossom is sweet, curious and thriving in foster care with other cats and a dog. Blossom is a playful huntress that loves chasing toys, watching birds and checking out anything the humans are eating. She adores pets and belly rubs, sleeps with her foster mom, and loves being near her people. To meet Blossom, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Gus is a curious, playful kitty that loves chasing ball toys and making new feline friends. He’s a total foodie with heart-melting soft, sweet meows. Whether he’s zooming around or lounging solo, Gus is always entertaining and full of love. To meet Gus, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.