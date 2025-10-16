Lockport plans property purchase for new public parking lot

Corner of State Street and 10th Street in downtown Lockport on Sept. 14, 2025. The city is looking to buy up property to convert into more downtown parking space. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Lockport Committee of the Whole gave initial approval to a plan to purchase a lot on State Street for development as public parking on Wednesday.

The city is seeking to purchase the property at 1035 S. State St., adjacent to Lock and Mule, and renovate the western, back half for public parking while working with the Mainstreet Group to develop the front half, which faces State Street, for commercial use.

The cost of the entire lot is $110,000, however, the city will only pay $55,000 for the parking lot portion, with the remainder being sold to the Mainstreet Group for an additional $55,000.

Lock & Mule restaurant, 1025 S State St., an affiliate of Tangled Roots Brewing Company, in Lockport as seen on Tues., Feb. 11, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

“The City of Lockport is always seeking solutions to help alleviate parking demands in the downtown,” the city said in the proposal documents.

The new plan would create 12 standard parking spaces as well as one handicap parking space.

As part of the parking project, the city will also be using funding received through an Illinois Commerce Commission grant for 11th Street railroad crossing improvements to make the crossing to parking areas safer and more accessible for pedestrians.

Work on the parking lot will not begin until 2026. The project will include the demolition of the existing structure on the parcel, the creation of the parking area, adjacent sidewalks on 11th Street, paving, and new front brickwork.

The city has budgeted the cost at $500,000.

The plan received unanimous support from the Committee of the Whole, with Mayor Steven Streit calling it “a great idea.” The purchase agreement will come before the City Council at its Nov. 5 meeting for final approval.

Mainstreet Group is expected to present its plans for the front portion of the parcel, including renovations to the existing gas station building and a potential addition to the structure, at a later date.

“They have some creative ideas about using it for more of a civic space,” said City Administrator Ben Benson, noting the space could potentially host a Chamber of Commerce or city visitor center in the future.

Benson also stated that employees from the new commercial space may use a few of the new parking spaces, but that it should not have an impact on the city’s plans.

“Most of our parking needs downtown are after 5 p.m. with the restaurant crowd,” he said.