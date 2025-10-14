Prosecutors seek to show video of Joliet Walmart crash for defendant’s SAFE-T Act hearing

Prosecutors will request a Will County judge to view a video in their bid to keep a Joliet man detained in jail on charges alleging he struck a woman with a vehicle outside Walmart.

A petition to deny the pretrial release of Herbert Hume, 37, under the SAFE-T Act, was filed on Tuesday by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday in front of Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Hume is facing charges of aggravated battery and aggravated driving under the influence after he allegedly struck a 74-year-old woman with a Chevrolet Cruze on Oct. 7 in the parking lot of Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St.

Hume was investigated by the Joliet Police Department.

In the petition, prosecutors said their ability to “fully capture the public danger both immediate and ongoing” in the case “feels limited” by the allegations against Hume.

“[Prosecutors] humbly makes a rare request and exhorts this court [to] view at least the first two minutes, if not the full seven minutes, of the Walmart video submitted by [Joliet Police Detective Kristoff Petro],” the prosecutors’ petition said.

Herbert Hume (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

About 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 7, a 48-year-old woman from Channahon and her 74-year-old mother were driving a Ford Escape in the parking lot of Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to prosecutors.

The 48-year-old woman “backed up slightly” to allow another driver in the parking lot aisle to back out, prosecutors said.

But the other vehicle “backed into them,” prosecutors said.

The two women exited their vehicle to get information from the other driver who was “not interested,” prosecutors said. As the other driver backed up and turned hard to one side, he “knocked” the 74-year-old woman to the ground, prosecutors said.

“He then drove forward, which pinned [the 74-year-old woman] under that wheel but he could not go over her,” prosecutors said.

Video of the incident showed three men who tried to get the vehicle off of the woman “but to no avail,” prosecutors said.

When the woman was later hospitalized, she suffered three broken ribs, a bruised liver, two black eyes and other injuries, prosecutors said.

The driver, who was identified as Hume, “did not do well” on field sobriety tests and a breath test of his blood-alcohol concentration was above the 0.08% legal limit, according to prosecutors.

An independent witness at the scene had grabbed Hume’s arm and told him “he was not leaving,” prosecutors said. In response, Hume claimed he “was homeless and just trying to escape,” prosecutors said.