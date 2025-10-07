Driver detained after vehicle strikes woman at Joliet Walmart

Joliet police officers at the parking lot of Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

A driver of a vehicle that struck a woman outside a Joliet Walmart has been detained, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, multiple Joliet police squad vehicles were at a section of the Walmart parking lot, which was taped off, as officers investigate an incident where a woman was struck by a vehicle.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said the driver has been detained but he had no charges to announce as of yet.

The incident occurred outside Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.