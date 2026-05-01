Mendota man gets 7.5 years for meth possession

A Mendota man was sentenced Friday to 7½ years in prison for a large meth seizure in 2024.

Bart W. Larsen, 56, had entered a blind plea in January to one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (less than 100 grams), a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison.

When offered a chance to speak at sentencing Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court, Larsen acknowledged “bad choices,” but insisted he wasn’t dealing drugs but simply battling a series of personal setbacks.

“I’m not a drug dealer,” Larsen said. “I’ve never been one.”

Nevertheless, probation was off the table because police raided Larsen’s residence on Feb. 19, 2024, and seized about 54 grams of meth – more than three times the Class X threshold – along with various items used in the packaging and sale of methamphetamine.

Friday, Assistant Public Defender Doug Kramarsic asked for the minimum six years. Kramarsic said the majority of Larsen’s criminal record consisted of traffic offenses and had no past crimes of violence. Kramarsic asked the judge to consider Larsen’s health issues and that there was “no real victim” in the case.

But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Kelley Porter asked for 10 years, noting that Larsen’s record includes two felonies (drug possession, driving while revoked) and a number of serious driving offenses and missed court dates.

“And that just goes to show his ability to comply with court orders and the ability to comply with the law.”

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. opted for a sentence nearer to the minimum than to the state’s request. Ryan also imposed a three-year sentence for driving while revoked, which will run concurrently with Larsen’s time for meth.

With about 100 days’ pre-trial credit, Larsen could be released in late 2029.