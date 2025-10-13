Joliet rabbi responds to news of ceasefire

Tom Callahan, right, and his mom Jane Callahan of Downers Grove hold at Ceasefire Now banner relating to the Israel and Palestine war during the Grove Express 5k race held in downtown Downers Grove on Thursday Nov. 23, 2023. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

A Joliet rabbi hopes the Trump administration’s ceasefire deal is the first step toward healing.

On Monday, Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza and Israel began releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, pausing two years of war that began on Oct. 7, 2023, when “Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel,” according to the Associated Press.

The war “killed tens of thousands of Palestinians” and also “left scores of captives in militant hands,” according to the Associated Press.

Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez, lead rabbi at the Joliet Jewish Congregation in Joliet, called the ceasefire “wonderful news” and said she remains hopeful and vigilantly skeptical as we wait for the hostages to all return."

Rabbi Jenny Steinberg-Martinez of the Joliet Jewish Congregation.

“I also hope that the governments continue to work and coordinate a healthy leadership of the area that reduces the control of Hamas and other terrorist forces,” Steinberg-Martinez said. “It is time for the compassionate construction of a healthy and peaceful community [and]. to look forward with renewal and creative solutions for all to heal.”