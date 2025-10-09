Community leaders in Joliet speak out on ICE activity

Will County Rapid Response Network’s Marcos Ceniceros speaks during a press conference held to uplift immigrant families and denounce the presence of the Texas National Guard in Will County at Azteca de Oro in Joliet on Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Community advocates and elected officials got together in Joliet on Wednesday for a news conference that doubled as a rally for immigrants the day after the Texas National Guard arrived in Will County.

The Texas National Guard, now stationed at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, was mentioned only once by the six speakers at the event held in the heart of Joliet’s Hispanic community.

“When I learned that the National Guard from Texas are staging in Elwood, I felt anger ... and heartbreak because we know what that means,” Will County Board member Destinee Ortiz, D-Romeoville, said. “We know what happens when our government treats its people like a threat instead of human beings.”

It’s not clear yet how the Texas National Guard will be used, which is one reason it was not the focus of the event, said Marcos Ceniceros of the Will County Rapid Response Network that organized the press conference.

Former Illinois State Senator Pat McGuire holds a sign during a press conference held to uplift immigrant families and denounce the presence of the Texas National Guard in Will County at Azteca de Oro in Joliet on Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“It’s unclear what they will do here,” Ceniceros said after the news conference ended. “Is it to protect people, or is it protect ICE?”

He said organizers do not want attention to be diverted from actions taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they round up immigrants for deportation.

“We know that people have questions about the National Guard,” Ceniceros said. “We want to focus on the tactics that ICE is using.”

During his comments at the event, Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero described certain ICE traffic stops.

Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero speaks during a press conference held to uplift immigrant families and denounce the presence of the Texas National Guard in Will County at Azteca de Oro in Joliet on Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“Our people have had their vehicles rammed, their windows smashed, and guns drawn on them,” Guerrero said.

The event was outside the Azteca de Oro banquet facility, where manager Ivette Nunez was able to have ICE agents removed from the parking lot last week.

Guerrero gave recognition to Nunez during his comments, adding, “I implore our public officials to behave likewise and refuse to allow ICE onto our public spaces.”

The elected officials at the event were Democrats.

Community leader and World War II veteran Joe Bellman addresses the crowd during a press conference held to uplift immigrant families and denounce the presence of the Texas National Guard in Will County at Azteca de Oro in Joliet on Oct. 8, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

They included Will County Board Member Sherry Williams, D-Crest Hill, and state Rep. Dagmara Avelar, also the assistant majority leader in the House.

“We gather not out of anger but out of love – love for our families, love for our neighbors," Avelar said.

The event included the presentation of phone numbers to call and organizations to turn to for advice on what rights immigrants have when confronted by ICE.

Speakers included Joe Belman, a 101-year-old World War II veteran, as “proud to be an American citizen, and I’m proud to be a Mexican citizen because of my birth.”

Other speakers were Lorena Guerrero, a member of the Joliet Township High School Board, and community advocate Ernest Crim III.