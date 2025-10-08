Businesses have ‘heightened degree of awareness’ with ICE, Guard presence, Will County CED leader says

Doug Pryor, President and CEO of the Will County Center for Economic Development, speaks at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry January Member Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Despite U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents having a presence in Joliet over the past few weeks, businesses appear to be operating normally.

That is according to Jen Howard, president of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, who said the Chamber is unaware of businesses growing concerned about ICE appearances or the presence of the Texas National Guard.

Jen Howard, Chamber of Commerce President, speaks at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce 110th Anniversary luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at the Reaissance Center in Joliet. Howard said on Wednesday the Chamber is unaware of businesses growing concerned about ICE appearances or the presence of the National Guard. (Gary Middendorf)

“We haven’t gotten any phone calls or emails or any businesses reaching out to discuss the issue,” Howard said and later added, “It’s been very quiet.”

But should a business have trouble, it should “check with the authorities,” Howard said. The Chamber wouldn’t typically get involved, Howard said.

“Businesses have the right to operate the way they want to,” Howard said and later added, “I just hope things don’t escalate and it can be peaceful.”

But Doug Pryor, president and chief executive officer of the Will County Center for Economic Development, said the situation with ICE “has definitely led to some nervousness about people’s willingness to come out and patronize businesses.”

But whether that nervousness extends to the presence of the National Guard in Elwood is too soon to tell, Pryor said.

“Certainly, there is a heightened degree of awareness,” Pryor said. “Folks want their patrons to be comfortable coming out and visiting their businesses. And so anything that would diminish that is of concern.”

However, all this creates an air of uncertainty, he said. And uncertainty ”is harmful to business," Pryor said.

“What businesses crave about all else is certainty,” Pryor said. “This scenario creates additional uncertainty and that creates operational challenges for businesses.”

Pryor says he spends much time talking with businesses seeking to invest in Illinois and the United States. Because of this climate of uncertainty, “the decision-making process is definitely taking longer,” he said.

Luis Rodriguez, manager at Maple Butter Café in Plainfield (left) and Jim Letsos, Maple Butter Cafe owner, are seen inside the restaurant at Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Denise Unland)

“People are trying to figure out how to navigate current policy decisions,” Pryor said. “And when you don’t have clarity, it delays investment. That’s a real thing.”

Often these are very large investments, which are “company-shaping and career-shaping,” Pryor said. So businesses typically proceed with “with a significant amount of caution and due diligence,” he added.

Especially now.

“So it means people are being more cautious, more thoughtful and taking their time when it comes to investment,” Pryor said.

Luis Rodriguez, manager at Maple Butter Cafe in Plainfield, said he’s grateful Plainfield has not been as “heavily affected” as other suburbs, even though the cafe has felt the impact

He said some of the Latino employees — including himself — are concerned.

“Even for those who are here legally and working hard, there remains a fear of being stopped or detained until legal status can be proven, often simply because of skin color,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Maple Butter Cafe staff “continues to work as usual.”

“Fortunately, we haven’t had anyone leave due to fear,” Rodriguez said.

Maple Butter Cafe business appears to be largely unaffected, too. Rodriguez said Jim Letsos, the cafe’s owner, “has always made it a priority to treat every customer like family.”

“Regardless of ethnicity, background, or political beliefs,” Rodriguez said.