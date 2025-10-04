Lincoln-Way East’s Brendan Hanrahan finishes 1st at Locktoberfest race

Lincoln-Way East’s Brendan Hanrahan approaches the finish line to win the Locktoberfest boys cross country race on Oct. 4, 2025, at Dellwood Park in Lockport. (Laurie Fanelli)

In a welcome change for runners in the main race, varsity teams ran first at Saturday’s Locktoberfest boys cross country meet. Although that meant the freshman/sophomore group had to compete when the heat started to kick up, the main group was grateful for it.

Given the hilly conditions at Dellwood Park in Lockport, varsity runners were happy to take any help they could get.

As such, the race got off to a 9 a.m. start and a relatively early finish. No one finished faster, though, than Brendan Hanrahan of Lincoln-Way East. The sophomore was the individual winner with a time of 15:40.03, almost 11 seconds ahead of second-place runner Bryce Counihan of Lincoln-Way Central.

Lincoln-Way West’s Nicholas Duhl was third with a time of 16:03.30.

“The hills were definitely rough, but I feel that I saved enough (energy) for it,” Hanrahan said. “It just helped me pass everyone at the end.”

After seeing his brother Sean make it to state last year, Hanrahan is hoping to make it there himself in 2025. He’s also hyping up his teammates in the hopes they’ll join him.

“I’m feeling very confident,” Hanrahan said. “I’m trying to get somewhere in the top 10 at state. I’ve been having really good workouts, and my legs are feeling pretty great, so I’m feeling pretty confident heading into postseason.

“We (as a team) are really on the verge of going to state. We’re like that sixth team in the sectional right now, so it’s definitely the goal to make it to state at the end.”

Two other locals finished in the top 10 in Lockport’s Patrick Valcich (seventh place, 16:24.56) and Counihan’s teammate Cian Scanlon (eighth, 16:28.25).

Several flags and shirts with the words “Run For Razo” could be spotted throughout the event. “Razo” is Lockport coach Tom Razo, who has coached the boys team since 1999. The Porters finished seventh as a team with 182 points.

Naperville North was the overall winner, with two runners placing in the top 10. North scored 66 points as a team, while Lincoln-Way Central, which also scored 66, finished runner-up. Hanrahan’s Griffins finished in sixth place with 154. Eighth, ninth and 10th place were Lemont (214), Joliet West (236) and Lincoln-Way West (247), respectively.

Lemont’s top runner was Gavin Nalley (25th, 16:58.99) while Joliet West’s best time was the 16:53.45 mark by Emiliano Vieyra (20th).

John Berducido of Plainfield East finished 19th with a time of 16:53.43 and Giovanni Acosta of Plainfield South was 61st at 17:43.78.

Other local top-20 finishers were Lincoln-Way Central’s Andrew Nilson (15th, 16:45.15) and Mekhai Wright (18th, 16:51.79), along with Lockport’s Matthew Lienhardt (16th, 16:45.17).

Erick Ortiz of Joliet Central was 73rd with a time of 18:04.80, although he said he expects better of himself in future meets.

“I think I have more potential, but I just haven’t been hitting it recently,” Ortiz said. “The hills here are always really tough but it’s just a mental battle. I see guys slow down but I just remember that I’m better than them so that motivates me to keep running.”

Bolingbrook’s Azy Estefania was 89th with a time of 18:36.36.

Plainfield South (361) was 12th followed by Plainfield East (407) at 13th. Joliet Central (453) was 16th and Bolingbrook (471) was 18th.