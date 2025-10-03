Newly rebuilt I-80 ramp to Larkin Avenue in Joliet opens Saturday

The reconstructed ramp from westbound Interstate 80 to Larkin Avenue in Joliet is part of the part of ongoing efforts to rebuild I-80 from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

A newly reconfigured exit ramp from westbound Interstate 80 to Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) in Joliet is set to open Saturday morning,

The ramp, which will provide access to both northbound and southbound Larkin Avenue, is scheduled to open by 10 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

A new traffic signal will control vehicles at the top of the ramp. Previously, separate exit ramps were used for northbound and southbound traffic.

To prepare for the change, IDOT said lane closures on westbound I-80 between Center Street and Larkin Avenue will begin at 9 p.m. Friday. At least one lane will remain open overnight.

The ramp opening is part of a broader reconstruction of I-80 between Ridge Road in Minooka and U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. Officials cautioned drivers to expect ongoing lane shifts, overnight closures and delays as the project continues.

Motorists are urged to slow down, watch for workers and equipment, and obey posted speed limits in work zones, IDOT said.

The Larkin Avenue rebuild was part of the IDOT’s multiyear effort to rebuild I-80 through Will County.

More information about the project is available at I80will.org or by following IDOT on social media.