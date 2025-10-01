Coffee shop one of new Shorewood business licenses issued

Kafe de Kasa, a quick service coffee and pastry shop, is seen on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

The village of Shorewood recently issues three new business licenses.

One is for Business Name : Kafe de Kasa at 707 W. Jefferson St. Unit I , in Shorewood, a quick service coffee and pastry shop.

Kafé De Kasa‘s goal is to “give our local community a cool place to hang out and enjoy coffee, tea, fresh juices and smoothies,” according to the Kafé De Kasa website.

Kafé De Kasa is also located at 2446 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.

For hours and more information, call 815-630-3694 or visit kafedekasa.com.

A new business license was also issued for JC Insulation Inc. at 213 Amendodge Drive in Shorewood, a mechanical insulation office space and warehouse. For more information, visit jcinsulationinc.com.

And KD Landscape now has temporary office space at 611 Jefferson St. in Shorewood for its landscaping company based out of Rockdale. For more information, visit kdlandscapeinc.com.