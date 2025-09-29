Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 29, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Foxy is a 4-year-old gentle shepherd mix with a sweet demeanor. She does well with other dogs but has waited a long time for a forever family. She is loving, loyal and will make a great companion. To meet Foxy, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mister is a 2-year-old cat that was found as a stray. He is friendly and comfortable around people, so he probably had a home at some point in his life. Mister is outgoing and affectionate. He wants love and attention from visitors to his kitty tower. He loves being petted. Mister is FIV-positive, so he needs to be the only cat in a home or live with other FIV-positive cats. To meet Mister, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ringo is a 1-year-old, 45-pound pug/English bulldog mix. He can be a bit timid at first, but once he warms up, he shows his goofy, loving personality. He needs a home without young children and with patient owners to help him adjust. Once he is comfortable, Ringo loves to jump up and try to get into people’s laps. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dylon is a 12-year-old tabby abandoned in Shorewood. He was understandably nervous and confused but has slowly started to adjust to the shelter. He is still not fully comfortable and can be a bit grumpy being handled. But he is very interested in pets and being with people. Once he is comfortable, he loves pets and cheek rubs. Dylon’s adoption fee has been fully sponsored by a generous donor. A foster or foster-to-adopt home so he can be more comfortable out of the shelter would be ideal. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Gus is a curious, playful kitty that loves chasing ball toys and making new feline friends. He’s a total foodie and his soft, sweet meows will melt your heart. Whether he’s zooming around or lounging solo, Gus is always entertaining and full of love. To meet Gus, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Meet Jewel, a sweet former mama that is ready to be your baby. Jewel is affectionate, playful and always up for snuggles. Jewel does well with dogs, cats and even bunnies. To meet Jewel, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.