State shuts down I-80 ramp at Center St. in Joliet

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The state on Monday shut down an Interstate 80 ramp in Joliet for emergency repairs.

The eastbound ramp to North Center Street will be closed for a week, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The westbound ramp to Center Street and Meadow Avenue also will be closed occasionally during the repairs.

Northbound Center Street between I-80 and Meadow Avenue will be closed until the repairs are done.

The ramps and section of Center Street are expected to reopen by the evening rush hour on Oct. 6.