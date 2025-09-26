Shaw Local

Joliet Central holds homecoming parade Saturday

A new statue of the Joliet Central Steelman greets fans at the newly renovated stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 in Joliet.

A statue of the Joliet Central High School Steelman at the stadium shown here on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

By Judy Harvey

Joliet Central High School celebrates its homecoming this weekend.

The parade will begin at. 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade route starts on Herkimer Street and proceeding north towards East Jackson Street.

The parade will then turn left on Jackson Street and move west towards Ottawa Street. The route then will turn left on Ottawa Street and move south towards Jefferson Street.

From there, the parade will turn left on Jefferson Street and move east towards Herkimer Street, continuing along that Herkimer and turning left into Joliet Central lot.

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.