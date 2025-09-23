New Lenox fall feast benefits preservation of historic one-room school

The New Lenox Area Historical Society will host its fall feast on Oct. 8 at the Harry Anderson Post 9545 VFW, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox. Dine-in and carryout options are available. (Photo provided by the New Lenox Historical Society)

Enjoy a fall feast in New Lenox and help preserve a one-room school.

The fall feast will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Harry Anderson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9545, 323 Old Hickory Road, New Lenox, according to a news release from the New Lenox Area Historical Society.

Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the preservation of Schmuhl School in New Lenox Township and ongoing student programs held at the school, according to the release.

“Schmuhl is a ‘working school,’ where many New Lenox and other schools spend ‘a day in the life of a one-room schoolhouse,’” according to the release.

Schmuhl School is an officially designated landmark of Will County, according to the New Lenox Area Historical Society website.

The fall feast includes a “delicious pork loin roast dinner, mashed potatoes and gravy, harvest vegetables, kraut, bread and delicious cake from Fleckenstein’s Bakery,” according to the release.

Hot dogs and chips also will be available, according to the release.

The fall feast will feature a variety of silent auction items, donated by local businesses and friends of the New Lenox Area Historical Society, according to the release.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10. Children younger than 3 attend for free. Carryout is available.

For tickets and more information about the event, call 815-485-5004.

For more information about the New Lenox Area Historical Society and Schmuhl School, visit newlenoxhistory.org.