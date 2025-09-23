MorningStar Mission welcomes community to participate in New Lenox Culinary Caravan

MorningStar Mission will be holding its annual Culinary Caravan for the New Lenox area on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Participants will enjoy an evening of dining at Tom Kelly’s Chophouse, Gatto’s Italian Restaurant and Bar, Hog Wild, and JBD White Horse Inn. Guests will finish the evening with dessert back at The Treasure Chest.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., when participants will be leaving on school buses from the MorningStar Treasure Chest at 2571 E. Lincoln Highway.

Tickets are $75 and available at morningstarmission.org. MorningStar Mission serves all of Will County by providing food, housing, recovery, counseling and guidance through many programs for individuals.

Attending the Culinary Caravan is just one way you can assist individuals in need of these services. For more information on how you can help MorningStar, call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 or go to morningstarmission.org.