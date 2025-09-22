Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 22, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Ronnie is a sweet, goofy, lovable 1-year-old terrier from local animal control. He does well with other dogs and cats, adores kids and is always ready to play or soak up cuddles. He’s perfect for any family looking for a young, fun and affectionate dog. To meet Ronnie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org with any questions or to set up an appointment with an adoption counselor. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Harmony Bear is a resilient year-old tabby who was abandoned at NAWS while pregnant and subsequently raised her six kittens. While she can be reserved, Harmony Bear enjoys being near people, preferring to sit close by rather than on laps. She loves playing with her kittens and would be happiest if she could be adopted with one of them. Harmony Bear needs a safe, loving forever home where she can finally relax and be cherished. To meet Harmony Bear, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Blue is a year-old, 35-pound pug/English bulldog mix that needs a patient, loving forever home to grow and blossom. He enjoys his walks and being around his brothers, also in the humane society. Blue is timid and needs time to warm up to new people. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dopey is a 22-week-old male kitten who came from local animal control. He is a sweet and playful and loves people and toys. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Blossom is sweet, curious and thriving in foster care with other cats and a dog. Blossom is a playful huntress who loves chasing toys, watching birds and checking out anything the humans are eating. She adores pets and belly rubs, sleeps with her foster mom and loves being near her people. To meet Blossom, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Spooky loves movie nights, snuggles, food and naps. He’s incredibly gentle with kids and the perfect mix of chill and charming. To meet Spooky, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.