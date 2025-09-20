The Dock on Front Street opens Mokena location

The Dock on Front Street in Mokena in seen on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

The Dock on Front Street in Mokena is the place “where history meets flavor,” according to The Dock website.

The restaurant opened in August.

Noteworthy menu items include a goat board, reuben rolls and sausage and peppers (appetizers), pastrami reuben, blackened grouper reuben and fried fish tacos (handhelds), garbage salad, strawberry fields and salmon and goat (salads), along with entrees, “guiltless pizzas,” soups and a drink menu.

“Set in one of Mokena’s most iconic buildings, we bring together community, comfort, and creativity with every dish,” according to The Dock on Front Street website. “From smashed burgers to fresh salads and weekend specials, our menu is made for sharing good times and great tastes.”

The Dock on Front Street also offers event rooms and an event truck.

The Dock at Inwood opened at Inwood in December 2018 and closed in 2023. It replaced Traditions Restaurant and Pub, which was the first to have a liquor license at the Joliet Park District facility.

Cemenos at the Park replaced The Dock at Inwood in July 2024.

The Dock on Front Street is located at 11116 Front St. in Mokena.

For more information, call 708-995-5008 or visit thedockonfront.com.