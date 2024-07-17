Cemenos Pizza in Joliet opens 2nd location

Cemenos Pizza in Joliet now has a second location. Cemenos at the Park is located at 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet outside the ice rink. (Denise Unland)

Cemenos Pizza in Joliet held a ceremonious ribbons cutting for its second location on Wednesday.

This second restaurant is called Cemenos at the Park and is located at 3000 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet outside the ice rink. Cemenos at the Park replaces The Dock at Inwood.

Cemenos Pizza has been family-owned and operated ever since Joseph and Janice Cemeno opened its 100-seat storefront pizza restaurant on July 19, 1976, on Jefferson Street in Joliet.

The restaurant opened a location in the Twin Oaks shopping center and added banquet rooms and a sports bar and moved to 1630 Essington Road in 1996.

For more information, call 815-254-2500 or visit cemenospizza.com.

