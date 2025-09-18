IDOT to reopen Larkin Avenue ramp to eastbound I-80 in Joliet on Friday

A sign for the eastbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the reconstructed ramp from southbound Larkin Avenue (Illinois Route 7) to eastbound Interstate 80 is scheduled to reopen Friday, weather permitting.

To prepare for the reopening, lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-80 between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue. At least one lane will remain open, and all closed lanes and the ramp are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

The work is part of IDOT’s ongoing reconstruction of I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. Drivers should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight closures and significant delays, IDOT officials said.

Motorists are urged to slow down, watch for workers and equipment, and obey posted speed limits in construction zones.

For project updates, visit I80will.org. For statewide traffic conditions, visit ge