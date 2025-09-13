New breakfast, lunch restaurant opens in Crest Hill

Morning Delight Cafe is located at 2400 Caton Farm Rd Units M & N in Crest Hill, Sept. 4, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Morning Delight Cafe recently opened in Crest Hill and held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 21.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch.

Specialties include chicken chicken chilaquiles. cheesy quesadillas. avocado burger stacked with fresh toppings, Popeye’s Omelette packed with spinach and cheese. and berry French toast, according to the Morning Delight Cafe Facebook page.

Morning Delight Cafe is located at 2400 Caton Farm Road Units M & N, Crest Hill.

The cafe does not accept reservations at this time.

For more information, call 779-234-9465 or visit Morning Delight Cafe on Facebook.