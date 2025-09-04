The Herald-News girls cross country preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Here are five girls cross country runners to keep an eye on in The Herald-News area this season.

Lemont’s Hannah Farley (Gary Middendorf)

Hannah Farley, Lemont, so.

Farley finished 13th in the Class 2A state meet last season. Coach Tim Plotke said that one of her goals this year is to finish in the top 5 and help lead Lemont to qualify for state as a team.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Forystek (Gary Middendorf)

Mia Forystek, Lincoln-Way Central, jr.

Forystek helped lead the Knights to the Class 3A state meet, where she finished 102nd. Lincoln-Way Central finished 28th as a team, but coach Ryan Stapinski hopes that a Forystek-led team this year will improve on that finish.

Minooka's Natalie Nahs (Courtesy of Minooka Community High School)

Natalie Nahs, Minooka, jr.

Nahs was a key figure in the Indians’ sixth-place finish in Class 3A last season. She finished 27th as an individual, just missing out on all-state status. Nahs already has a second-place finish at the Normal West Invitational this season, where she led the Indians to the team title.

Lockport's Katie Peetz (Courtesy of Lockport Township High School)

Katie Peetz, Lockport, jr.

Peetz is the top returning runner for a Porter’s team that won the Southwest Suburban Conference title last season. Also a standout in basketball and track and field, Peetz will be one of the key pieces in Lockport’s quest to repeat as conference champs.

Plainfield North’s Tessa Russo (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Tessa Russo, Plainfield North, sr.

Russo finished 10th at the Class 3A state meet last season and is looking to improve on that finish this year. She took second at the recent Plainfield City Championship to help lead the Tigers to the team title.