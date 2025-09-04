The Herald-News 2025 Girls Cross Country Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the 2025 Herald-News area girls cross country teams.

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Jason Midlock

Key returners: Mary Kate Moran, jr.; Haylie Bernhard, jr.; Ella Heinen, sr.; Kate Munday, sr.

Worth noting: Bernhard’s best time for the Angels last season was 19:39, while Moran’s best was 19:43. ... Coach Midlock: “We are trying to build on their state appearance last year through strong pack running. They have put in good summer miles that will pay off in the fall.”

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Renae Batsch-Haaker

Key returners: Paola Gonzalez, jr.; Caitlin Podell, jr.; Briahn Klobnak, sr.; Erin Sanderelli, so.

Worth noting: Gonzalez and Podell have already posted personal-best times this season for the Tigers, while Santerelli was a state qualifier and an All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection. ... Coach Batsch-Haaker: “Along with some talented returners, we have some new young runners joining the team this season and they look forward to showing up as a team throughout the season.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Tim Plotke

Key returners: Hannah Farley, so; Maya Fedko, sr.; Cassie Cunningham, sr.; Maggie Davey, sr.; Amelia Sinnett, so.; Lizzy Rupsis, so.; Allie Chrisman, jr.

Worth noting: Farley was an all-state selection last season for Lemont, while Fedko, Cunningham and Sinnett earned all-South Suburban Blue Conference status. ... Coach Plotke: “Our goals this year are to win the SSC Blue title, finish in the top five in regionals and sectionals and top 15 at the state meet.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Ryan Stapinski

Key returners: Keira Faxel; Ava Dughetti; Mia Forystek; Jillian Davies; Katie Petrosky; Brea Counihan; Aubrey Shipman.

Newcomers: Anna Dal Ponte, so.; Macy Gallahger, sr.; Grace Mathis, so.; Ania Topor, so.

Worth noting: The Knights return six of seven runners from last season’s state-qualifying team. ... Coach Stapinski: “Brea Counihan and Mia Forystek are both healthy and had good summers. Ava Dughetti has been incredibly strong and consistent over the summer.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Matt Bowden

Key returners: Celest Reiling, sr.; Ellie Trench, sr.; Danity Paape, jr.; Carli Smith, jr.

Key newcomers: Ally Dean, jr; Adriana Litro, so; Neve McSherry, fr; Penny Pinciak, fr.

Worth noting: Trench was an All-SouthWest Suburban Conference selection for the Warriors last season. ... Coach Bowden: “We only return two varsity athletes [Reiling and Trench] from last year’s squad, which took fifth place in the SWSC, and 12th at sectionals, but the new additions to the team are ready for the challenges of varsity competition. The line-up will have many chances to jell in the coming weeks, and I look forward to seeing what this team can do in October.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Juliana Rutz

Key returners: Katie Peetz, jr.; Gracie Kane, so.; Veronica Skibicki, jr,; Grace Seibt, sr.

Key newcomers: Sadie Eissing, fr.; Sophia Raineri, so.

Worth noting: The Porters won the Southwest Suburban Conference championship last season. ... Coach Rutz: “While we have a good amount of key returners, we do have a younger team that we’re excited to develop. It’ll be fun to watch some of our younger runners find their groove and come into their own, while working with and learning from our returners. We’re coming off a successful year as conference champs, and just barely missed qualifying as a team for state, so I am confident we’ll fight for a successful post-season again.”

Minooka's Natalie Nahs (left) returns for the Indians this season. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

MINOOKA

Head coach: Kevin Gummerson

Key returners: Natalie Nahs, jr.; Clara Getsoian, so.; Leah Kleckauskas, jr.; Melinda Torres, sr.; Paige Joachim, jr.; Layla Dobczyk, so.; Kimora Rodely, jr.; Carolina Jorge, so.; Natalie Andrews, so.

Worth noting: Nahs, Getsoian, Kleckauskas and Torres were all state qualifiers and All-Southwest Prairie Conference selections for the Indians last season. ... Coach Gummerson: “I am excited to see this group attack this season. They made some great improvements last year, and now it is their turn to run this team. We have a nice core group that has put together a strong summer returning with Natalie Nahs, Leah Kleckauskas, Clara Getsoian, and Paige Joachim. In addition to this group, we have a bunch of newcomers and sophomores who have been working hard.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Joe Blumberg

Key returners: Ava Conley, sr.; Aubrey Lines, jr.; Hope Emmerich, sr.; Zara Lugo, sr.

Key newcomers: a;lskdjf

Worth noting: Conley posted the best time of any returning runner last season for Morris with 19:13, despite it being her first year of cross country. She played tennis her freshman and sophomore years. ... Coach Blumberg: “Surely many teams return a lot more than we do. But we have four solid athletes with state experience returning. Summer attendance, focus, leadership, and workouts have been solid. Conley ran 1, 2, and 400s this spring. Lines ran the 800. Lugo was recording clean sheets on the pitch. So our summer training probably looks a little different than most. We are building mileage slowly, but also leaning into the natural speed and competitive spirit our returning gals have. Right now, the biggest concern is health. We will have to be patient early to get to where we want to be later on this season.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Shawn Price

Key returners: Celeste Richards, sr.

Key newcomers: Karolina Krupa, jr.; Avery Lenz, sr.

Worth noting: Richards earned Illinois Central Eight All-Conference honors last season for the Blue Devils. ... Coach Price: “While we have a number of runners poised to be competetive in our area, I’m really looking for growth this season, and hoping to continue building and maintaining this program.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Jeff Purdom

Key returners: Brooke Rochacz, so.; Sam Norville, jr.; Emily Fannin, jr.; Sophie Salkas, jr.

Key newcomers: Poppy Hohman, fr.

Worth noting: Rochacz narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet last season for the Wildcats. ... Coach Purdom: “We will be led by Brooke Rochacz. She had a very strong end to her freshman year in both cross country and then on the track. She can be someone to lead the team towards Peoria in November. The pack that follows will have the Wildcats in a position to have one of the best teams in PHS history.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Cari Mills

Key returners: Olivia Sadowski, sr.; Madeline Gothelf, sr.; Ilianna Smith, sr.; Kyleah Edison, sr.; Cami Bravo, jr.

Key newcomers: Gracie Garcia, jr.; Ximena Valenzuela Hernandez, jr.; Alyssa Gorospe, so.; Delilah Gonzalez, fr.

Worth noting: Sadowski and Bravo are the team captains this year for the Bengals. ... Coach Mills: “We have a very small team, and currently, some athletes are under the weather and some are injured. But all the girls have a good mindset and every Wednesday they do team bonding, such as making bracelets, hair ribbons, or decorating lockers.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Andy Derks

Key returners: Tessa Russo, sr.; Marlie Czarniewski, jr.; Emaan Hussain, sr.; Zeta Zbroszczyk, sr.; Ayla Czarniewski, jr.

Key newcomers: Laurel Eager, fr.; Olivia Eager, fr.; Kate Beavers, fr.; Audrey Maresca, fr.

Worth noting: The Tigers qualified for the Class 3A state meet as a team last season and finished 16th. Russo led the way by finishing 10th, while Marlie Czarniewski was 25th. ... Coach Derks: “The girls will be a new-look team this year. We have a great mix of experienced frontrunners and talented, hard-working freshmen who will look to contribute right away. This team has the potential to be our best in school history. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Jim O’Connell

Key returners: Addie Oster, sr.; Alex Sinclair, sr.

Key newcomer: Grace Fink, fr.

Worth noting: The Cougars placed 10th at the Class 3A Minooka Regional last season. ... Coach O’Connell: “We are a sophomore-led team with a lot of potential for rising stars. We hope to make sectionals for the first time in five years and even accomplish winning an Invite for the first time since 2014.”

SENECA

Head coach: Kim Foster

Key returners: Lily Mueller, sr.; Julie Mueller, jr.; Lila Coleman, jr.; Ruthie Steffes, sr.

Key newcomers: Freshman Talia Jenkins, fr.; Taylor Schaefer, so.

Worth noting: The Irish won the Class 1A Seneca Regional last season. ... Coach Foster: “Our girls team is small, but Lily is solid and Julie, Lila, and Talia will pack together to help our girls team tremendously. We should see some big improvements for Ruthie and Taylor as well as they continue to improve.”