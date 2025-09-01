Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 1, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Marcus is a 90-pound, 6-year-old Labrador mix that’s calm, loving and gentle. Marcus likes leisurely strolls, a cozy spot on the couch and giving soft nuzzles. He does well with other dogs and needs a home without cats. To meet Marcus, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ziggy is a gentle 7-year-old tabby that lost her previous adopter. She was scared and overwhelmed in the noisy shelter environment and is settling into a foster home, where she’s showing her sweet, affectionate personality. Although Ziggy’s shy, she loves to be held and petted and snuggling into her favorite blanket-lined box. Ziggy gets along with other calm, older cats but also would be content as the only pet in a quiet, loving home. To meet Ziggy, email catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Joey is a 10-pound, 11-year-old sweet Shih Tzu/Lhasa mix. Joey loves taking short walks, hanging out and snuggling in a comfortable bed. He doesn’t mind other small dogs, but he’s not a fan of bigger dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Nora is a 4-month-old kitten that came to the humane society from local animal control. She is quite timid, so she needs a patient and loving home with older children who can respect her space. She likely would benefit from having a cat or kitten friend in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Spooky loves movie nights, snuggles, food and naps. He’s incredibly gentle with kids and the perfect mix of chill and charming. To meet Spooky, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Blossom has “blossomed” in foster care and is ready for her forever home. She’s cuddly on her terms (hello, morning snuggles) and does well with other cats and calm dogs. Blossom is food-motivated, tidy, quiet and curious. She’d thrive in a calm home with adults or older kids who can respect her space. To meet Blossom, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.