New Larkin Avenue ramp on I-80 in Joliet to open Friday

Map of new ramp pattern at I-80 and Larkin Avenue, which will go into effect on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the reconstructed ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to Larkin Avenue will open Friday.

As part of the traffic pattern switch, some temporary lane closures will take place at the end of the week.

IDOT said in a press released that starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80 between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue in Joliet, though at least one eastbound lane will remain open to traffic at all times.

The closed lanes and the new ramp to Larkin (Illinois Route 7) will open by 5 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The new ramp has been reconfigured to provide access to both northbound and southbound Larkin Avenue, and will be controlled by a new traffic signal at the top of the ramp, according to IDOT.

The new ramp replaces the two separate north and south ramps which were previously used to access the road.

The Larkin ramp is part of the ongoing reconstruction of I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. IDOT advises that the public should expect continued lane shifts, overnight closures, and delays through the area and suggests allowing extra time for travel.

Drives are also urged by IDOT to “pay close attention to flaggers and signs in work zones” during construction and to be on alert for altered speed limits, workers and equipment.