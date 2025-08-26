MorningStar Mission hosting Culinary Caravan fundraiser

MorningStar Mission in Joliet shows its 2025 logo. (Photo provided by MorningStar Mission)

MorningStar Mission is holding its annual Culinary Caravan on Thursday, Sept. 18 in the Joliet area.

School buses will leave from The Curator’s Café, (inside the American Legion) at 2625 Ingalls St. at 5:30 p.m. and participants will enjoy an evening of dining at Magpie’s Joy of Eating, The Metro Grill & Bar and La Mex. Guests will finish the evening with dessert back at The Curator’s Cafe.

Tickets are $75 and available at morningstarmission.org.

MorningStar Mission serves all of Will County by providing food, housing, recovery, counseling and guidance with many programs for individuals.

Attending the Culinary Caravan is just one way to assist individuals in need of these services.

For more information on how you can help MorningStar Mission, contact Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079 or go to morningstarmission.org.