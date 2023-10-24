Joliet World War II hero Sator Sanchez to get community tribute

Flyer announces a Sator Sanchez tribute to be held on Veterans Day in Joliet. (Provided by Amy Sanchez)

A special ceremony will be held on Veterans Day to keep alive the memory of Sator “Sandy” Sanchez, a World War II hero from Joliet.

Sanchez, an aerial gunner who went beyond the call of duty to serve on 44 bombing missions, died when the B-17 bomber he was on was shot down in Germany in 1945, when he was just 23 years old.

He was eligible to retire from combat duty after 25 missions but signed up for extra duty. He received the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts for his service during combat.

He is recognized by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force as “one example of the personal sacrifices made by Army Air Forces personnel during the war,” according to the museum website.

Locally, Sanchez is remembered by a Joliet school in his name and a statue at Collins and Ohio streets.

Students from Sator Sanchez Elementary School will join the ceremony at the statue at 3 p.m. Nov. 11, according to a news release from Amy Sanchez, a great-niece of Sator Sanchez.

“We reached out to the school, and they were very receptive,” Sanchez said.

The public is invited, and Sanchez said the plan is to make a ceremony recognizing Sanchez an annual event.

“We want the community to know that Sator Sanchez’s history is their history,” she said.

Joe Belman, 99, a Joliet resident who also served as an aerial gunner in World War II, is working with the city on a proclamation for Sator Sanchez Day.

Belman said that despite the statue and school in his name, the heroic deeds of Sator Sanchez are not widely recognized in Joliet.

“I would like to have the city of Joliet know that they have a hero who served in the war,” Belman said. “It shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Belman will be joined by Tony Arellano, president of the American Legion Post 1080, at the ceremony Nov. 11.

“As we honor Sator, we also emphasize the significance of our Joliet natives in military service and hope to make this a cherished annual tradition,” according to the release announcing the ceremony.