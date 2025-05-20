Mexican Independence Day parade returning to Joliet after absence last year

Caballeros, horses, musicians and floats and more were part of the Mexican Independence Day Parade in Joliet in 2021. (Bob Okon)

The Mexican Independence Day Parade is coming back to Joliet this year.

The parade with a 60-year tradition did not take place last year in what appeared to be a breakdown in the somewhat spontaneous community effort that pulled it off each year.

The parade is coming back with a more organized effort.

On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on a resolution to close off a section of Collins Street, also Illinois Route 171, to clear the way for the parade on Sept. 13.

A caballero waves to the crowd as he parades on Collins Street during the Mexican Independence Day Parade in 2021. (Bob Okon)

Mexican Independence Day, which commemorates the 1810 declaration of independence from Spain, is Sept. 16. The parade is being held on the closest Saturday.

“It’s a definite,” said Marge Franchini, a Joliet businesswoman whose family has been involved in organizing past Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Joliet and will be involved again this year. “I know the community is going to be very excited.”

The parade has had as many as 130 entries, including floats, bands and caballeros, making it one of the biggest parades in the city.

When it didn’t come off last year, former Councilman Cesar Guerrero held meetings of the City Council Diversity and Community Relations Committee to provide guidance on city rules for holding such community events.

Amy Sanchez is a member of the Collins Street Neighborhood Council. (Eric Ginnard)

The parade will continue to be a community effort but with official involvement as well, said Amy Sanchez with the Collins Street Neighborhood Council.

“A lot of people were disappointed that there was not a parade last year,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez noted that the parade this year will be organized with the help of the Joliet City Center Partnership, an organization that promotes downtown and surrounding business districts, including the Collins Street business corridor.

Councilman Cesar Cardenas, who represents District 4 and the Collins Street area, said the parade will still need volunteers to make it happen.

“It’s a big tradition, and the community wants it,” Cardenas said. “It needs volunteers, so we need the community to come together.”