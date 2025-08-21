Lockport’s Nik & Ivy Brewing hosting anniversary weekend events

Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport is celebrating its fifth anniversary with three days of activities. (Photo provided by Streetz Artz Alliance)

Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport is celebrating its fifth anniversary with three days of activities.

Friday’s celebration will take place from 3 to 11 p.m. with the release of S’mores and Peanut Butter Cup bourbon barrel-aged stouts, new merchandise, and live music by Dan Jeslis from 7 to 10 p.m.

New merchandise includes pint glasses, T-shirts, and tanks with “Nik & Fivey” branding, in sizes small through 3XL, according to a news release from Streetz Artz Alliance.

Saturday’s festivities include a makers market and Mucha Salsa food pop-up from noon to 6 p.m. and live music by Willard Wilcox from 7 to 10 p.m.

The makers market will offer “everything from freshly roasted coffee and handmade cookies to original artwork and witty vintage décor,” according to the release.

This rain or shine event is free to attend and family friendly.

Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Yoga & Brew session will begin at 9:45 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/NikIvyYoga8-24-25.

AJ Skrabis will perform live music from 2 to 5 p.m.

Artists participating in the market include:

• Adorable Oracle

• Belonio Doodles

• Bosco’s Marketplace

• Crafty Creations

• Disturbing Dolls/Slow Poke Sculpts

• EverHad 23

• Gigawatt Coffee Roasters

• Grandma Dan’s Cookies

• Jeannine’s Jems

• Johnny’s Pickles

• Kulay Illustrations

• Libra Rising By Yoali

• Magick Lotus Botanica

• Masterclass Savory Sweet Foods

• MPN 3D

• nethercrafts

• Raven Feathers and Bat Wings

• The Craftholes

• The Petry Homestead

• WhistleNotes Perfumery

Nik & Ivy Brewing is located at 1026 S State St. in Lockport.

For more information, call Nik & Ivy Brewing at 815-524-4857 or visit nikivybrewing.com.