2025 Herald-News Girls Volleyball Preview Capsules

Following is a look at girls volleyball teams in The Herald-News coverage area for the 2025 season.

BOLINGBROOK

Head coach: Molly DeSerf

Last season’s record: 17-17

Key returners: Noelle Aprati, sr., OH; Faith Fisher, sr., MB; Catherine Daniels, jr., S; Alexis Jacob, jr., DS; Angelia Robinson, so., OH; Ayanna Davis, so., Opp.

Key newcomers: Carly Schopp, sr., S; Victoria Gonzalez, sr., DS; Moranda Francisco, sr., MB.

Worth noting: Aprati will be a four-year starter for the Raiders, and she had 309 kills and 242 digs last season. ... Coach DeSerf: “All of the athletes in the gym are focused on cleaning up the fundamentals of their game and prepared to compete every day. Noelle Aprati has been a leader for us since she was a freshman, and we are looking forward to her senior season. Her and Faith have set the tone in the gym, and it has been infectious with some of our younger returners. Cat, Lex, Angelia and Ayanna have worked endlessly this club season on their leadership and their individual game, and it showed daily.”

COAL CITY

Head coach: Pam McMurtrey

Last season’s record: 21-16

Key returners: Sydney Larson, sr., S; Ava Kenney, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Margret Carlson, so., MH; Darcie Ladas, fr., MH.

Worth noting: Larson was an Illinois Central Eight All-Conference selection for the Coalers last season, leading the league in aces. ... Coal City reached the 20-win mark last year for the fourth straight season. ... Coach McMurtrey: “I am very excited to see this team grow and develop this season. The athletes are working to better themselves every day. It will be an exciting year for us and our conference.”

DWIGHT

Head coach: Steven Lopez

Last season’s record: 13-19

Key returners: Claire Sandeno, jr., OH; Delaney Boucher, jr., MB.

Key newcomers: Kenzie Livingston, fr., L; Kit Connor, jr., S.

Worth noting: Both Sandwno and Boucher were named to the Tri-County Conference All-Tournament team for the Trojans last season. ... Coach Lopez: “We are communicating very well with one another. We are taking more risks that will hopefully pay off in our matches. Setters and hitters are communicating and adjusting to each other positively. We are constantly motivating and supporting each other on and off the court. Our main objective is to play smart against all opponents. We need to trust one another physically and mentally.”

GARDNER-SOUTH WILMINGTON

Head coach: Heather Muzzarelli

Last season’s record: 14-17

Key returners: Nina Siano, sr., OH; Kayla Scheuber, sr., L; Maddie Simms, sr., S; Madison Wright, sr., MB; Olivia Siano, jr., S; Grace Vitko, jr., MB.

Key newcomers: Abbie Olsen, jr., OH.

Worth noting: This is Muzzarelli’s first season as the Panthers’ coach. ... Nina Siano and Scheuber were 1st Team All-River Valley Conference selections last season. ... Coach Muzzarelli: “We’re hoping to make a strong run in conference play and turn around our losing record from last year. Our four seniors are ready to lead the way, and with three juniors rounding out the starting lineup, we should be a force to be reckoned with.”

Ella Godeaux. an East Carolina University recruit, returns this season for Joliet Catholic. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET CATHOLIC

Head coach: Emily Brown

Last season’s record: 18-16

Key returners: Ella Godeaux, jr., OH; Maggie Tibbott, jr., S; Emma Beattie, jr., S; Maddie Samolis, jr., DS/OH.

Key newcomer: Ella Horn, fr., S/OH.

Worth noting: This is the first year coaching the Angels for Brown, who played for the school’s first state title team in 2003. ... Godeaux has committed to East Carolina University, while Beattie is a Cornell College recruit. ... Coach Brown: “We graduated a lot of strong leadership from last year’s team, but these girls are ready to step up and leave their own legacy. We’ve made tremendous strides in our skill development in the offseason. I’m confident that this group has the grit, talent and determination to rise to the challenge.”

JOLIET CENTRAL

Head coach: Kevin O’Connell

Last season’s record: 8-19

Key returners: Delany Moran, sr., OH; Camryn Brown, jr., L; Makinsey Whitmore, sr., MB.

Key newcomers: Alexis Webb, jr., S; Lindsey Flood, jr., S; Jasmin Gonzalez Guzman, sr., OPP.

Worth noting: Moran is a four-year starter who led the Steelmen with 163 kills last season and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference. Brown had 161 digs and 252 serve receptions, while Whitmore had 58 kills and 11 blocks. ... Coach O’Connell: “We are making progress and strides, not only in our conference, but in tournament and nonconference play. I am looking forward to this season and seeing some new players step up and take on crucial roles. I am also excited to see our veteran players step up and be leaders. We have a lot of talent and skills, and I am excited to see how they play on the court.”

Class 4A Girls Volleyball final Sectional semifinal North Carolina A&T commit Eden Eyassu returns for Joliet West this season. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Christopher Lincoln

Last season’s record: 28-10

Key returners: Julia Adams, jr., S; Eden Eyassu, sr., OH/L; Mady Gant, sr., MH; Lina Govoni, s., S/RS; Lexie Grevengoed, so., OH; Faith Jordan, sr., MH.

Worth noting: Eyassu, a North Carolina A&T commit, had 223 kills and 224 digs last season for the Tigers, while Eastern Michigan recruit Govoni had 364 assists, 167 kills and 197 digs. Jordan, a Texas Tech commit, had 81 blocks and 70 kills, while Aadms had 495 assists and 145 digs and Gant had 116 kills and 99 blocks. Grevengoed had 279 kills and 172 digs as well. ... Coach Lincoln: “The talent on this roster is very deep. These girls have worked very hard in the offseason and have come back ready and hungry. Our goal is to have a lot of fun and continue to show what Joliet West volleyball is about.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Chris Zogata

Last season’s record: 30-8

Key returners: Senior Olivia Sarno, sr., S; Nora Miller, sr., L/DS; Fiona Tkach, sr., RS/S; Colleen Arundel, sr., MB.

Key newcomers: Marta Pranskunas, sr., MB; Kaitlyn Wilson, jr., OH; Fallyn Arnold, jr., DS/L; Alexis Tsiros, jr., OH; Maddie Maloney, so., OH.

Worth noting: Sarno had 296 assists, 87 digs and 36 aces for Lemont last season. Miller, a North Central commit, had 37 aces, 77 assists and 236 digs. Tkach had 170 kills and 47 digs, while Arundel had 51 kills and a team-leading 39 blocks. ... Coach Zogata: “We lost some very key players from last season. I think we have what it takes to refill the lineup. I think this team will run a very fast offense and will be very good defensively. We have very good DS’s, and I believe our serve receive and defense will be top-notch. With a smart and fast offense, we will definitely be competitive. I am looking forward to a very successful season.”

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Amy Bernhard

Last season’s record: 17-19

Key returners: Kaitlyn Hedrich, sr., S; Penny Smith, sr., RS.

Key newcomer: Megan Hoy, so., OH

Worth noting: This will be Bernhard’s first year as the Knights’ head coach. ... Hedrich had 78 aces, 65 kills, 646 assists and 152 digs last season, while Smith had 167 kills, 64 digs, 18 blocks and 12 aces. ... Coach Bernhard: “There’s a lot of excitement heading into the season. We’re a young team, but there’s tons of potential and great energy in the gym. Our focus is on getting better every day, working hard and staying competitive every time we step on the court.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Sean Burns

Last season’s record: 32-6

Key returners: Alaina Pollard, sr., RS; Kolby Ross, so., OH; Maggie Simon, sr., S; Brooklyn Ritter, sr., S; Klarke Mosby, jr., RS; Maddie Helrung, sr., MH; Casey Twietmeyer, sr., L/DS.

Key newcomers: Chloe Prainito, jr., L/OH; Leila Taylor, jr., MH.

Worth noting: The Griffins set a school record with 32 wins last season. ... Pollard is an Indiana University commit and had 282 kills and 57 blocks last year. Ritter is a Southeast Missouri State commit who had 372 assists, 157 digs and 31 aces last year. Simon, a Missouri-St. Louis commit, had 486 assists and 161 digs. ... Coach Burns: “We look to be very strong in a competitive SouthWest Suburban Conference. We play a very tough nonconference schedule starting with Joliet West, Hinsdale Central, Downers Grove North and Benet. We have five returning varsity starters and great depth. Pollard and Simon have been on the varsity since freshman year. It should be a fun year.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Kendall Villa

Last season’s record: 25-13

Key returners: Lily Goyer, sr., MH; Kara Stigter, sr., OH; Claire Murphy, sr., S; Sophia Rozga, sr., L/DS.

Key newcomers: Emma Novotny, jr., MH; Elena Mason, so., L/DS.

Worth noting: The Warriors have won a regional championship in the past two seasons. ... The 6-foot-2 Goyer is a University of North Carolina-Wilmington commit. ... Coach Villa: “I believe we will be competitive. The girls have been working diligently this summer with high hopes. Of course, we are just getting started, but this is a great group of girls with positive attitudes and a ton of heart.”

LOCKPORT

Head coach: Nick Mraz

Last season’s record: 36-6

Key returners: Bridget Ferriter, sr., OH; Natalie Bochantin, jr., S; Malley Green, jr., S; Hutsyn Timosciek, jr., OPP; Quinn Higham, jr., OH; Mikayla Marshall, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Malia Cole, jr., OH; Sara McGraw, sr., MH.

Worth noting: The Porters finished third in Class 4A last season. ... Ferriter had 253 kills and 184 digs last year, while Bochantin had 592 assists and 165 digs. Green had 370 assists and 108 digs, and Timosciek had 128 kills. ... Coach Mraz: “Although we did lose some big pieces from last year’s team to graduation, the rest of the starting lineup returns with a lot of experience and what it takes to perform at the highest of levels. Natalie Bochantin and Malley Green will again command the offense, with one of our few seniors in Bridget Ferriter, anchoring the offense. Hutsyn Timosciek is poised to take the next big step during her junior season. I believe we have realistic goals of another 25+ win season and a deep playoff push into November.”

MINOOKA

Head coach: Carrie Prosek

Last season’s record: 18-19

Key returners: Kendall Kozak, sr., RS/S; Maddie Doestal, sr., L; Giada Schrementi, sr., MH; Courtney Walter, jr., RS; Jerzie Caves, jr., OH; Charlotte Majetka, jr., OH.

Key newcomers: Courtney McCarthy, jr., S/RH; Bella Sherman, jr., L.

Worth noting: Kozak will be entering her third season as a starter for the Indians. Over the past two years, she has 472 kills, 324 digs, 789 assists, 106 blocks and 43 aces. ... Coach Prosek: “Last year, we learned and grew as a very young team, finishing at .500 with three sophomores. This year, we have six returning starters and are much more confident. These ladies are very close and do not just play for themselves, but they play for each other. My staff and I are very excited to see what they can do.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Scott Howell

Last season’s record: 19-17-1

Key returners: Alyssa Jepson, sr., DS; Alexis Williams, sr., S; Tessa Shannon, sr., OH; Rosemary Misener, jr., MH.

Key newcomer: Olivia Peterson, Sr, 5′8″, OPP

Worth noting: Jepson had 381 digs and 42 aces for Morris last season and was named All-Interstate Eight Conference. Williams had 707 assists and 209 digs, while Shannon had 253 kills and Misener had 137 kills and 58 blocks. ... Coach Howell: “After graduating only three seniors from last year’s team and returning most of our starting lineup from last season, we are looking to build off another winning season. After finishing fourth in the conference, the expectation is to improve on our 5-5 record and finish towards the top and be in competition for the conference championship. We are also looking to improve our overall win total from last season and win a regional championship.”

PEOTONE

Head coach: Kathy Barger

Last season’s record: 18-17

Key returners: Ella Stupegia, sr., L; Allie Werner, sr., S; Mia Connelley, sr., OH;

Key newcomer: Alexa Matichak, jr., MH.

Worth noting: Werner and Connelley were both Illinois Central Eight All-Conference selections last season for the Blue Devils. ... Coach Barger: “We have a lot of talent this year and hope to make a run for the conference title. We have solid returning players as well as strong newcomers. Once we find our rhythm, we will be a strong contender.”

PLAINFIELD EAST

Head coach: Kendall Rivecco

Last season’s record: 9-27

Key returners: Gabby Schmidt, sr., RH; Alaina Nino, sr., DS/S; Kyra Jordan, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Ayana Madrigal, jr., OH; Zi’Onni McCondichie, sr., MH; Etta Baltrum, sr., DS.

Worth noting: The 6-foot-3 Schmidt was All-Southwest Prairie Conference for the Bengals and is the school’s career record holder for kills. ... Coach Rivecco: “This season looks very promising for our group. We have a fresh, new team who are hungry and ready to compete.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Matthew Slechta

Last season’s record: 9-24

Key returners: Lindey Balsano, so., OH; Gia Burton, sr., OH; Izzy Davis, sr., MH; Rylee Richards, jr., L; Claudia Los, so., OH.

Key newcomers: Hope Hartmann, sr., S; Kayla Overbeek, sr., OH.

Worth noting: Balsano was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference and the Tigers’ program MVP last season after amassing 174 kills and 138 aces. ... Burton had 188 kills and was also All-Conference. ... Coach Slechta: “This season, we return six starters from the end of last year. With some new faces ready to take on larger roles this season, we are excited for what lies ahead.”

Grace Malek (middle) returns to lead Plainfield South this season. (Gary Middendorf)

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Michelle Kirby

Last season’s record: 15-16

Key returners: Grace Malek, sr., OH/S; Riley Kulik, sr., MH; Hannah Williams, sr., RS/MH; Abigail Abrokwa, sr., RS/MH; Kaitlyn Wagnon, sr., RS; Marisol Allison, sr., DS/L; Leah Oehmke, jr., OH/RS.

Worth noting: Malek will be a four-year varsity starter for the Cougars. ... Coach Kirby: “We have a great group of talented young ladies this year. I am looking forward to working with them and watching the team grow.”

PROVIDENCE

Head coach: Lee Rucinski

Last season’s record: 30-10

Key returners: Abbey Knight, sr., OH; Demi Carbone, sr., RS/S; Cali Tierney, sr., OH; Delaney Purtill, sr., S.

Key newcomers: Maddie Johnson, jr., L; Lily Lipke, so., MH.

Worth noting: The Celtics reached the Class 3A supersectional last season. ... Knight, a Wright State commit, had 440 kills and was an IVCA First-Team All-State selection, while Carbone had 393 assists, 170 kills, and was named All-Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. Tierney had 270 kills and 220 digs and was also All-GCAC, while Purtill had 391 assists and 60 aces. ... Coach Rucinski: “We return five starters with four four-year starters. We are looking to use our experience to have an incredible year.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Paige Reinert

Last season’s record: 19-17

Key returners: Milena Stepien, jr., MB; Arianna Thomas, jr., OH/MB; Aubree Westerfield, so., OPP/S; Lianna Ortiz, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Kara Mark, jr., S; Julia Furczon, so., OH.

Worth noting: Ortiz led the Spartans with 369 kills last season and is already the school’s career kill leader, while Westerfield was second on the team with 139 kills and 67 assists. Thomas had 94 kills and 33 blocks, while Stepien had 48 blocks. ... Coach Reinert: “While we are young this season, we are excited to see what this team can accomplish. They are ready to work, communicate well, and are excited for the season. We have senior leadership through Lianna, and we are looking to compete at a high level and continue to grow as a program.”

SENECA

Head coach: Noah Champene

Last season’s record: 32-6

Key returners: Brooklyn Sheedy, so., OH; Tessa Krull, sr., MH; Franki Meyers, jr., MH; Graysen Provance, jr., S/RH; Emma Mino, jr., S.

Key newcomers: Lexie Buis, sr., OH; Tori Skelton, jr., L; Aurora Weber, jr., DS; Gracie Smith, jr., RH/MH; Hayden Pfeifer, jr., RH/MH.

Worth noting: The Fighting Irish were Tri-County Conference champions last season and won the Class 2A Coal City Regional title. ... Sheedy was an All-TCC selection and had 191 kills and 28 blocks, while Krull had 135 kills and 42 blocks. Meyers had 108 kills and 37 blocks, Provance had 88 kills and 31 blocks and Mino had 205 digs. ... Coach Champene: “With only two seniors returning, we are a young team, but also somewhat experienced. We have five girls returning who were either starters or saw significant playing time in 2024. I’m looking forward to seeing how some of these girls can move into a leadership role and take on some of those new responsibilities. We’re fortunate to have experienced athletes, many of our juniors and both seniors have won multiple regionals in volleyball, basketball and softball, so they know exactly what is expected and how to prepare for big games.”

WILMINGTON

Head coach: Kelly Van Duyne

Last season’s record: 27-9

Key returners: Rachel Smith, sr., OH; Molly Southall, sr., OH.

Key newcomers: Sami Liaromatis, jr., L; Makenzie Rodriguez, jr., MB; Aly Allgood, jr., MB.

Worth noting: The Wildcats went undefeated in the Illinois Central Eight last season and also won a Class 2A regional title before falling in the sectional title match. ... Smith is a Lewis University commit and was All-ICE and IVCA 2nd Team All-State, while Southall, a North Carolina State softball commit, was All-ICE. ... Coach Van Duyne: “We graduated some key players, but the juniors that got to dress for varsity are back to help us continue to succeed on the court with the leadership from Smith, Southall and Melia Hincherick, who played right side last year. This year, she will move back to her favorite spot as Smith’s opposite on the outside.”