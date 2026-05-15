Joliet police investigating shots fired between 2 vehicles

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that occurred between two vehicles on the east side Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Joliet Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Mills Road for a report of shots fired at 10:17 a.m.

The shots were fired between occupants of two vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, which were both driving through the area, police said.

During their investigation, officers discovered multiple firearms they believe are connected to the incident, police said.

Additionally, police said a 20-year-old man came into Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox around the time of the incident suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left arm,

The man was uncooperative with investigators and refused to provide information regarding his injury or the incident, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Joliet police are asking anyone with video footage or information about the shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or to submit tips anonymously online at Will County Crime Stoppers.