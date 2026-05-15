Underwood’s office hosting Pop-Up Passport Day to help constituents navigate process

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, at an open house event in her DeKalb office on Jan. 17, 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

Staff from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s office and the U.S. Department of State will be holding an event to help residents with getting their passports.

The event is by appointment only and will be held May 30 at the White Oak Library Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Road.

Passport agency specialists will be on hand to help walk you through the process and submit your materials, Underwood’s office said.

“Whether you’re renewing your passport or applying for the first time, this event is a convenient way to get it done,” said Underwood, D-Naperville.

The White Oak Library District's Romeoville branch can be seen on April14, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

This event is free (normal passport fees apply) and open to all constituents, but appointments are needed. RSVP by clicking here.

The 14th Illinois Congressional District 14 represents parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.