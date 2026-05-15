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Underwood’s office hosting Pop-Up Passport Day to help constituents navigate process

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, welcomed dozens of constituents into her new DeKalb office, 2179 Sycamore Rd., Unit 107, for an open house event on Jan. 17, 2026.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, at an open house event in her DeKalb office on Jan. 17, 2026. (Camden Lazenby)

By Judy Harvey

Staff from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s office and the U.S. Department of State will be holding an event to help residents with getting their passports.

The event is by appointment only and will be held May 30 at the White Oak Library Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Road.

Passport agency specialists will be on hand to help walk you through the process and submit your materials, Underwood’s office said.

“Whether you’re renewing your passport or applying for the first time, this event is a convenient way to get it done,” said Underwood, D-Naperville.

romeoville, library

The White Oak Library District's Romeoville branch can be seen on April14, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

This event is free (normal passport fees apply) and open to all constituents, but appointments are needed. RSVP by clicking here.

The 14th Illinois Congressional District 14 represents parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.

14th Congressional DistrictLauren UnderwoodNapervilleBureau CountyKane CountyWill CountyPutnam CountyLa Salle CountyDeKalb CountyKendall CountyRomeovilleWill County Front HeadlinesKendall County Front HeadlinesDeKalb County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesPutnam County Front HeadlinesKane County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.