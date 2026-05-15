Home uninhabitable after Harvard-area fire

A home near Harvard was left uninhabitable after a fire Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A home was left uninhabitable after a fire near Harvard Thursday.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to Windy Hill Road near Harvard at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Crews found smoke showing from a two-story home when they arrived.

“Upon further investigation, firefighters located a fire within an exterior wall near electrical wiring, with moderate extension into the interior of the residence,” Vucha said.

A home near Harvard was left uninhabitable after a fire Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

The resident tried to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters stretched hose lines and quickly extinguished the fire. Because the fire extended through portions of the wall, “crews removed siding and sections of interior drywall to confirm all fire had been fully extinguished and to check for any hidden extension,” Vucha said.

No injuries were reported and the home is uninhabitable until repairs can be made.

“The incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but remains under investigation by the Harvard Fire Protection District,” Vucha said.