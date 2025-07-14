Will County Pets of the Week: July 14, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Huck is a 3-year-old terrier mix with boundless energy and a love for life. He’s always ready to play, hike or zoom around the yard, making him the perfect companion for an active family. Huck needs a family who can keep up with his zest for life and give him all the love he deserves. He does well with other dogs and loves adventures big and small. If you’re ready to explore the world with a loyal, fun-loving pup by your side, Huck would be perfect. To meet Huck, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Ostrich is a sweet 1-year-old tabby that tries to fool visitors into thinking she is shy, but she is just silly. Ostrich will make forts out of her bed or lounge under her shelf to get some peace and quiet, snoozing the day away. She loves scratches on her head and by her tail, and responds when people talk to her. Ostrich is curious, resilient and trusting. To meet Ostrich, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Roxanne is a 5-year-old German shepherd mix that is loving and very affectionate. Roxanne is reactive and needs a home without other dogs. She also needs a home with a fenced yard, as she will need work with her dog reactivity on walks. And she needs an owner who will spoil her and love her. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Atlas is a 14-week-old gray kitten that needs a forever home. He is sweet, cuddly and rambunctious like a typical kitten. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.