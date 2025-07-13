Kiddie Academy looks to expand to Lockport

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox, located at 674 Cedar Crossings Drive in New Lenox, is under new management, and is seen on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

The new owners of Kiddie Academy of New Lenox want to bring the academy to Lockport.

In 2021, Chicago natives Kelly Harper and Chris Grahn opened Kiddie Academy of Lemont, located at at 15907 127th St., according to a news release from Kiddie Academy.

In February, an application for approval the preliminary/final development plans was submitted to the city of Lockport for a 10,495 square foot commercial building on the Lot 5 of Rose Lockport Center.

Harper and Grahn acquired the New Lenox franchise location in March when the previous owner retired, according to the release. These multi-unit owners customize each Kiddie Academy to the needs of its respective community, according to the release.

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox features 10 classrooms and a large playground located at 674 Cedar Crossings Drive, according to the release.

Along with Kiddie Academy of Lemont, Harper and Grahn “serve a combined 310 children and employ 41 educators in the Chicago area,” according to the release.

“New Lenox is in the perfect spot for parents who work on the Silver Cross Hospital campus, especially since we offer a 6 a.m.drop off,” Harper said in the release. “It’s also well positioned to provide drop-in care for at-home caregivers to spend a few hours enjoying the amenities of the new Crossroads Sports Complex, directly adjacent to our center.”

For information, visit kiddieacademy.com/new-lenox and kiddieacademy.com/lemont.