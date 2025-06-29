New Lenox Kiddie Academy under new ownership

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox, located at 674 Cedar Crossings Drive in New Lenox, is under new management, and is seen on Thursday, June 19, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox recently celebrated its new ownership with a ribbon cutting on June 19.

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox offers programs for children age 6 weeks to 12, according to its website.

“Kiddie Academy has secure entries, authorized pick-up procedures, cleaning protocols, and completes background checks for all staff,” according to the Kiddie Academy website.

Kiddie Academy educators meet or exceed state requirements for child care providers; technology is incorporated as a supportive learning tool; and learning is focused on six key outcomes, according to the website.

Kiddie Academy of New Lenox is located at 674 Cedar Crossings Drive in New Lenox.

For more information, call 779-803-2300 or visit kiddieacademy.com.