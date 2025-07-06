Chambers celebrate opening of Minooka independent-living, retirement community

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for independent-living duplexes at The Preserve at Heritage Woods in Minooka on June 20, 2025. (Photo provided by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry )

Two local Chamber of Commerces recently held a ribbon cutting for a retirement community in Minooka.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for independent-living duplexes at The Preserve at Heritage Woods in Minooka.

These 46 duplex homes for people 55 and older were phase two of a multi-phase project in the creation of a continuing care retirement community in Minooka.

The homes are next to Heritage Woods of Minooka, an assisted-living apartment community for people 65 and older at 701 Heritage Woods Drive.

The developer was Bill Aeschliman, owner of JB Property Pros, LLC, who, with his partners, owns the land, according to Amber Duffy, real estate broker with The Koenig Group.