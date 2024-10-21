Duplexes next phase of continuing care retirement community in Minooka

An aerial view shows the 34-acre Minooka property where a groundbreaking took place Oct. 10 for The Preserve at Heritage Woods, featuring 46 duplex homes as part of a multi-phase project creating a continuing care retirement community. At the upper-right corner of the property stands Heritage Woods of Minooka, offering assisted-living apartments. (Photo provided by Unidos Marketing Network)

Designed to provide an easy transition for senior citizens as their care needs change, a development of duplex homes for people 55 and older is the next step in a multi-phase project to create a new continuing care retirement community in Minooka.

An Oct. 10 groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of construction for the independent-living duplexes at The Preserve at Heritage Woods, featuring 46 homes next to Heritage Woods of Minooka, an assisted-living apartment community for people 65 and older at 701 Heritage Woods Drive.

A groundbreaking took place Oct. 10 for The Preserve at Heritage Woods, part of a multi-phase project creating a continuing care retirement community in Minooka. (Photo provided by Shelby & Co.)

The first duplex, which will serve as a tour model, is set for completion in March, said Amber Duffy, real estate broker with The Koenig Group.

The developer is Bill Aeschliman, owner of JB Property Pros, LLC, who, with his partners, owns the land, Duffy said.

Future planned phases include about 50 independent senior apartments and a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, with a target year of 2027 for completion of the entire concept, which is being built by Aeschliman’s AESCO Construction.

A memory care residential area will be part of the project, with a covered walkway leading to it from the assisted-living building, Duffy said.

She notes that all services available at the assisted-living facility will be extended to the duplex residents, who will receive priority access to other facilities on the property.

The development will encourage an active lifestyle, featuring community gardening areas, pickleball courts and plans for a clubhouse and lap pool.

Available to purchase or to rent, the one-story, 1,400-square-foot duplex homes will feature granite countertops, two bedrooms, two full baths, basement and two-car garage. The Preserve will be pet-friendly.

A cost range has not been set for the market-value duplexes, according to Duffy.

She said Aeschliman purchased the 34-acre property about 20 years ago, with the vision of someday creating a continuing care retirement community, a need he recognized within the area. He would like to replicate similar projects in two or three other Illinois locations.

“Our goal is to create a community where you and your family have peace of mind knowing [you] can transition into another level of care without having to leave the community,” Aeschliman said in an email.

Once completed, the project will accommodate about 350 residents, offering a full spectrum of care options.

The Heritage Woods of Minooka website notes the assisted-living apartments launched in 2017, designed to serve the older adult. The three-story building is 83,000 square feet and houses 101 private studio and one-bedroom apartments.

For more information about The Preserve at Heritage Woods, visit Facebook at The Preserve at Heritage Woods, go to thepreservehw.com (website under construction), email sales@thepreservehw.com or call Amber Duffy at 779-227-7423.