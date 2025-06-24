Judge allows man’s pretrial release in case linked to Joliet shooting

A Will County judge allowed for the pretrial release of a man charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in the investigation of a June 12 shooting at a Joliet apartment complex.

On June 18, Catrell Jordan, 30, of Riverdale, was released when Judge Derek Ewanic ruled there were conditions that could mitigate the risks of Jordan’s pretrial release.

Those conditions include Jordan submitting to electronic monitoring and remaining confined to his residence in Riverdale, court records show. Ewanic ordered Jordan not to possess any firearms.

Prosecutors have accused Jordan and Jonathan Britton, 32, of Chicago, of firing guns in a June 12 shooting at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet.

A sign for Riverwalk Homes in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

Neither man has been charged with a specific shooting offense.

Britton faces charges of possession of a firearm by repeat felony offender and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

Will County Judge John Pavich has ordered Britton to remain in jail.

Prosecutors petitioned for Jordan to remain in jail because of his charges and his past criminal history.

Prosecutors claimed Jordan “had a loaded firearm in a high-density apartment complex” and he “fired his pistol multiple times,” according to the petition.

The police investigation revealed the shooting “stemmed from an argument” between Jordan and Britton “over a dice game,” prosecutors said.

Jonathan Britton (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Three people were shot in the incident, including Jordan, Britton and a third man, Joliet police officials said.

Jordan allegedly admitted in an interview recorded with police body camera that he “had a firearm and shot it in self-defense,” prosecutors said.

“[Jordan] indicated he shot and his gun jammed (officers had found a live round consistent with the gun being cleared after jamming) and [Jordan] indicated he shot again after clearing the jam,” prosecutors said.

Britton’s firearm was not recovered but officers recovered a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol that was near Jordan, prosecutors said.